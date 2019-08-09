Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.30% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.67. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.