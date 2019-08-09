Strs Ohio Sells 2,430 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,278,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,672 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,581 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 128,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,393. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

