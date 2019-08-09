Strs Ohio Sells 34,210 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,210 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $350,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 61,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.