Strs Ohio Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Intel worth $130,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 184,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 56,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,308,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,530,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $45.89. 6,986,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784,940. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

