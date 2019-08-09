Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RGR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 415,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,686. The company has a market cap of $778.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.