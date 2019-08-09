Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. 21,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Nomura raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

