Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 69 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 83.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total transaction of $2,848,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,030,266.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $8,801,379.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.98. 2,098,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,776,131. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

