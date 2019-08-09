Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Xcel Energy worth $132,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In related news, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 218,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

