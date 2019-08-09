Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $100,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,284 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2,871.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 348.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $107,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,855. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

