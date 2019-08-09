Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $118,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.85. 16,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,685. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $314.08 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.