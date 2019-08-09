Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105.10 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Dollar Tree worth $105,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $935,021.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,483.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

