Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $142.07 Million Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of BB&T worth $142,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,274,000 after purchasing an additional 595,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 143,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,845. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

