Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $123,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after buying an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.78. 900,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,362. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.