Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $146,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.74. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.21.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.