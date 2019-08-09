Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $137,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. 1,163,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,803. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

