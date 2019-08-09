Suncoast Equity Management Has $18.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after acquiring an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $18.11 on Friday, reaching $1,186.69. 49,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,711. The firm has a market cap of $811.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,146.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

