Sunil Cutinho Sells 1,990 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $402,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $544,292,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after purchasing an additional 603,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 935,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 330,305 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

