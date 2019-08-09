SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 11.3% After Earnings Miss

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) fell 11.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35, 841,689 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 445,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. BidaskClub lowered SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $704,550 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

