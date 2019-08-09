SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE SOY traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.64. 41,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04. SunOpta has a 12 month low of C$2.62 and a 12 month high of C$10.95.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$405.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.13 million. Research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.