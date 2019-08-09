SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunPower incurred wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2019. However, its revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, SunPower is one of the most forward-integrated solar companies, having more than a decade-long experience in designing, manufacturing and supplying large-scale solar systems. Currently, the company aims to leverage its experience in commercial solar-plus-storage and adapt that to the residential market. Shares of SunPower outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, the company is witnessing a significant reduction in demand within its Power Plant market owing to policy changes in China last year. This increases the pressure on standard efficiency and commodity panel pricing, which adversely impacts factory utilization rates and the suppliers’ margin.”

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SunPower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 43,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $119,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $257,339.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,165 shares of company stock worth $2,781,095. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SunPower by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of SunPower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

