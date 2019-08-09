SunTrust Banks Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLYC. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,760,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,018,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 228,664 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 263.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 361,033 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

