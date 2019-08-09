Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

SUNW remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 400,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,206. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

