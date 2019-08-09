Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 703,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

