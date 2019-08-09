Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Critical Review

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano N/A N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International 8.81% 18.45% 6.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suzano and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than Suzano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzano and Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $3.68 billion 2.35 $87.47 million N/A N/A Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.04 billion 1.02 $94.50 million $3.48 9.91

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzano.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Suzano on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based nets, films, and other non-wovens for filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

