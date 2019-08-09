Svb Leerink Comments on Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Ha expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of RARX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 20.10.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $67,768.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $970,463 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.