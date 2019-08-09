Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 108,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,539.55% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

