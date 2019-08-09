Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics PLC (LON:SNX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $194.00. Synectics shares last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 4,151 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 189.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

