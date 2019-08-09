Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 4,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,036,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 205,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,498 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.