Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.52.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

