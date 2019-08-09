Systematic Financial Management LP Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,856 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 12.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,311,000 after buying an additional 717,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,489,000 after buying an additional 268,542 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,712,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,387,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after buying an additional 128,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $88.74. 35,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,781. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,389,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.