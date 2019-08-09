Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $1.86 Million in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXPI traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 94,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,798. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

