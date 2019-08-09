Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,454 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.06% of LSI Industries worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 924,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 505,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 68.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

