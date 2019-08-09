Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 88,686 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,686 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $498,541.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $432,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $72,733.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. TheStreet upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

