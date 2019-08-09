Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

ALL stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock worth $9,443,096 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.