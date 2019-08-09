Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $449,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

