Tael Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $18.11, $5.22 and $10.00. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $124,364.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.32 or 0.04262849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,557,387 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $45.75, $10.00, $5.22, $62.56, $7.20, $119.16, $6.32, $34.91 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

