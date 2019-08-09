TAG Immobilien (TEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €21.02 ($24.44). 402,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. TAG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

