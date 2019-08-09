TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. 35,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,354. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,820,000 after purchasing an additional 399,633 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,339,000 after acquiring an additional 101,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

