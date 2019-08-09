Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €40.80 by Warburg Research

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €40.80 ($47.44) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talanx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.85 ($44.02).

TLX stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.28 ($43.35). The stock had a trading volume of 62,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. Talanx has a 1-year low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €39.88 ($46.37). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

