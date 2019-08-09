Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TLND traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 7,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,849. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

