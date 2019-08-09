Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TVE. GMP Securities cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Laurentian cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$1.94. 219,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,209. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a market cap of $470.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$95.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$84,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,949 shares in the company, valued at C$627,100.04.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

