Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $727.00. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $725.80, with a volume of 125,123 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TATE shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 756.43 ($9.88).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 749.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

