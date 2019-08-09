Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.64 ($2.48).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.04. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.84 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

