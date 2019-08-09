Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Lowered to GBX 185 at UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.64 ($2.48).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.94) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.84 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.