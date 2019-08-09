TD Securities Boosts Cott (NYSE:COT) Price Target to $18.00

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of COT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 112,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,384. Cott has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. Cott had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cott by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,133,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cott by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after buying an additional 654,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,290,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

