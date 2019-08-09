Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. Technical Communications shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 7,264 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

