Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 566,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,285. The firm has a market cap of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $369,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,180 shares of company stock worth $2,552,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telenav by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Telenav by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

