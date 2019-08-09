Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Position Boosted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,297 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Teradyne worth $36,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 146.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 117.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.24. 47,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,442. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $532,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,138.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,796 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.