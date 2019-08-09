Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.19. 4,461,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

