Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,798.24 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $689.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,798.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88.

On Friday, August 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $720.23 per share, with a total value of $35,291.27.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $800.00 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $740.50 per share, with a total value of $36,284.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.50 per share, with a total value of $36,725.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $753.12 per share, with a total value of $36,902.88.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $768.84 per share, with a total value of $37,673.16.

On Friday, July 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $764.50 per share, with a total value of $37,460.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 157 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $769.49 per share, with a total value of $120,809.93.

On Monday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $795.00 per share, with a total value of $38,955.00.

TPL stock opened at $675.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $409.00 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $764.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.